Pupils are put through their paces at Yorkshire’s Catterick Garrison

IT WAS a chance to sample what life is like in the military while building skills for the future.

School pupils from the region travelled to England’s largest military base, Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire, to take part in a series of gruelling challenges.

Nearly 50 children from Carr Manor Community School in Chapel Allerton, Leeds, volunteered to spend some of their half-term on the two-night residential Supercamp at the Army base.

They faced a wide range of military-style tests which were aimed at improving their confidence, technical and social skills.

The children were also joined by the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Leeds, Coun Graham Latty and his wife, Pat, who witnessed the youngsters being put through their paces during the exercises.

Military personnel at Catterick Garrison stage the annual Supercamp event for schoolchildren from throughout West Yorkshire.

They youngsters get the opportunity to take part in activities ranging from fieldcraft to fitness and camouflage to completing an assault course.