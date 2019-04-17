Rapper Drake wears jacket decorated by Wakefield artist Jenny Hutchinson

A Wakefield artist had a taste of stardom this week when she helped craft a jacket worn by Canadian rapper Drake.

Jenny Hutchinson was approached by British-Nigerian fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi to decorate the jacket, but did not know who it was for.

Jenny Hutchinson said it was "surreal" to see her work worn by Drake.

The leather jacket featured an image of Halle Berry as her character Jinx, from the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day, along with the caption Assassination Vacation, the name of Drake’s tour.

Jenny, 38, said: “Mowalola designs these custom jackets, it’s all very grungy artwork. She produced the design and asked if I could airbrush it onto the jacket.

“I didn’t know initially (who it was for), but I had my suspicions, because the name of the tour was on it and Drake is famous for his love of Halle Berry.

“The day the courier came to pick it up, I knew that evening was the last day of his tour and I asked her and she said it was for him.

“We didn’t know if he was going to wear it.”

The rapper, whose hits include One Dance, God’s Plan and Hotline Bling, wore the jacket for a night out on Thursday evening, to mark the end of his international tour.

A photograph of the jacket on Drake’s Instagram has been liked 1.5 million times.

Jenny, who had worked with Mowalola on previous occasions, said it was “surreal” to see her artwork worn by such a big name, just hours after it left her home in Newmillerdam.

She said: “It is really weird to say that it was in my studio the day before and I’ve been working on it very closely, it’s quite a detailed piece.

“A design like that has a lot of processes to it so it takes a lot of stencilling and I have to leave the layers to dry and heat treat it between the layers.

“But you can practically airbrush anything, I’ve done shoes, clothes, bikes and even guitars.”

Visit www.jennyhutchinson.co.uk to find out more about the Jenny’s work.