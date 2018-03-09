Reggae stars UB40 announce summer Yorkshire show

One of Britain's biggest reggae bands have announced they will be bringing their infectious, feel-good Jamaican inspired grooves to Yorkshire

First picture of man stabbed to death in Sheffield street

UB40 will grace the stage at the historic Castle Howard in York on Sunday, August 19 and play a set-list that includes their greatest hits and new tracks from their latest album ‘A Real Labour of Love’.

Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue form the band and have over 35 years in the music business and over 70 million record sales worldwide, 13 Top 20 albums and iconic songs like 'Red, Red Wine', 'Kingston Town', 'One In Ten' and '(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You' to name but a few.

They will be supported by Aswad and Loose Ends featuring Carl McIntosh and the concert will follow hot on the heels of the Castle Howard Proms, where Lesley Garrett will perform in the stage built in front of the Great Lake to thousands of classical music lovers.

George Ezra to play Hull Venue in November

Mark Harrison, creative producer for hosts LPH Concerts said: “This is a fantastic addition to Yorkshire’s outdoor concert program, and where better to enjoy the relaxed sounds of reggae than on the North Front of Castle Howard, where concert-goers can stretch out on rugs and blankets and unwind as the sun goes down.

“Their performance in Scarborough last year was received superb reviews, so we’re delighted to welcome them back for their huge fan-base in Yorkshire.”

Tickets went on sale today and are available from www.lphconcerts.co.uk, priced at £39.50 for adults and £20 for children.

Will Channel 4 choose a Yorkshire city for new home? Hull, Leeds and Sheffield are hoping so