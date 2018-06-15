Region’s creativity is showcased for visiting princess on Yorkshire visit

New artwork to celebrate the role of women in the First World War was unveiled by the Princess Royal on a visit to the region.

Princess Anne called in at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield to see ‘The Coffin Jump’ by contemporary artist Katrina Palmer.

Princess Anne with Lucy and Jane Batham, the owners of Tarte and Berry bakery in Leeds. Picture by Steve Riding.

The Princess is a former Olympian horse rider and she was treated to an equine spectacle as part of the artwork’s unveiling. The Coffin Jump combines sculpture, soundtrack and performance to symbolise the new challenges and freedoms afforded to women in the war, and it is activated by a horse and rider who gallop across the park and make the jump.

The work also specifically references the all-female First Aid Nursing Yeomanry of which Princess Anne is Commandant-in-Chief.

Her visit to the region also took in two businesses in Leeds. She visited Alfred Brown Worsted Mills in Bramley in her capacity as president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, and also met Lucy and Jane Batham, the owners of Tarte and Berry bakery in Farsley whose customers include high end food halls such as Selfridges and Harvey Nichols.