These are dramatic pictures from a major operation to rescue a walker who took a “significant” fall in the Peak District on Saturday.

At around 2pm, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called by a Duty Controller to assist a walker who had taken a “significant tumble” in the Padley Gorge area of the Longshaw Estate and had sustained a potential serious head injury as a result of the fall.

Due to the nature of the injuries, colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance were also requested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, the team said: “Following treatment for their injuries, the casualty was packaged into our vacuum mattress and placed on a Mountain Rescue stretcher, to make ready for evacuation.

Rescued walker treated in Sheffield after suffering serious head injury in Peak District fall

“Due to the exact location of the casualty, and before we could safely extract them, we had to set-up a rope system in order to get the stretcher up steep ground to a safe location, to enable team members to carry the stretcher back to the roadside.

“Once back at the roadside, the casualty was placed in the back of the waiting ambulance for onward transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for scans and further treatment.