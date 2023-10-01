Rescued walker treated in Sheffield after suffering serious head injury in Peak District fall
At around 2pm, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called by a Duty Controller to assist a walker who had taken a “significant tumble” in the Padley Gorge area of the Longshaw Estate and had sustained a potential serious head injury as a result of the fall.
Due to the nature of the injuries, colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance were also requested.
In a social media post, the team said: “Following treatment for their injuries, the casualty was packaged into our vacuum mattress and placed on a Mountain Rescue stretcher, to make ready for evacuation.
“Due to the exact location of the casualty, and before we could safely extract them, we had to set-up a rope system in order to get the stretcher up steep ground to a safe location, to enable team members to carry the stretcher back to the roadside.
“Once back at the roadside, the casualty was placed in the back of the waiting ambulance for onward transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for scans and further treatment.
“We would also like to say a big thank you to the good Samaritan passer-by that helped the casualty and their partner.”