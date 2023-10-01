All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Rescued walker treated in Sheffield after suffering serious head injury in Peak District fall

These are dramatic pictures from a major operation to rescue a walker who took a “significant” fall in the Peak District on Saturday.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 1st Oct 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 10:09 BST

At around 2pm, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called by a Duty Controller to assist a walker who had taken a “significant tumble” in the Padley Gorge area of the Longshaw Estate and had sustained a potential serious head injury as a result of the fall.

Due to the nature of the injuries, colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance were also requested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a social media post, the team said: “Following treatment for their injuries, the casualty was packaged into our vacuum mattress and placed on a Mountain Rescue stretcher, to make ready for evacuation.

Most Popular
Rescued walker treated in Sheffield after suffering serious head injury in Peak District fallRescued walker treated in Sheffield after suffering serious head injury in Peak District fall
Rescued walker treated in Sheffield after suffering serious head injury in Peak District fall

“Due to the exact location of the casualty, and before we could safely extract them, we had to set-up a rope system in order to get the stretcher up steep ground to a safe location, to enable team members to carry the stretcher back to the roadside.

“Once back at the roadside, the casualty was placed in the back of the waiting ambulance for onward transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for scans and further treatment.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to the good Samaritan passer-by that helped the casualty and their partner.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictSheffieldEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceLeicestershireDerbyshire