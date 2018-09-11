Revealed: The shortlist for the Excellence in Business Awards 2018

From established business giants to the most exciting and innovative new companies, the great and good of Yorkshire’s business community is represented in the full shortlisting for this year’s Excellence in Business Awards.
Production Park, Skipton Building Society and Heald lead the way in this year’s list with three nominations apiece.
Elsewhere, Harrison Spinks, NG Bailey and Sewtec boast two nominations each.
They join a plethora of companies large and small who made the shortlist following a five-hour judging session conducted at the offices of The Yorkshire Post.
The winners will be unveiled in a glittering ceremony on Thursday, November 1 at York’s National Railway Museum.
BBC Breakfast and Watchdog broadcaster Steph McGovern, inset, is set to return as this year’s presenter and the keynote speech will be delivered by Sir Keir Starmer, shadow Brexit secretary.
The judging panel was made up of Juliette Healey, Yorkshire agent for the Bank of England, DLA Piper managing partner of the Leeds office, Allison Page, senior business development manager with Grant Thornton, Andrew Devonald, Mark Thundercliffe, group chief risk officer, Yorkshire Bank, Richard Emmott, director of communications at Yorkshire Water and Sally Johnson, marketing and business development manager at DLA Piper.
It was chaired by Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post.
Mark Casci, said: “In my three years of chairing this process I am continually astounded by the standard of entries we receive.
“This year was extremely popular, the second highest level of entries in its history.
“The judges and I had our work cut out for us but came away convinced that the Yorkshire economy is performing at a high level and entering an exciting new chapter.
“As ever I am tremendously grateful to our sponsors for their peerless support and knowledge. See you all on November 1.”
Ms Page said: “We have had a huge volume of entrants this year, many of them first timer entrances to this category (turnover of more than £50m).
“The businesses that we have entered come from right across the region, covering many business sectors, some of which are old traditional businesses using innovative techniques to bring themselves to the market.
“The five shortlisted businesses are all very worthy of being in this category and I am sure you will all enjoy reading more about them.”
Mr Devonald said: “This is our second year sponsoring The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Award and it has not disappointed.
“We have had a really interesting mix of businesses across the sectors, all outstanding in their own right.
“I lost count of the amount of times that I came out to a business last year and left thinking ‘I have met the winner’.
“Then we really did meet the winner, and it really stood out from the crowd.
“You really only get to meet a business like this every couple of years, its growth potential is enormous.”
Mr Emmott said: “It has been fascinating judging the awards for this year’, not just overall but in all of the categories.
“Some were very traditional and some more contemporary in terms of data science and analytics.”
Juliette Healey, Yorkshire agent for the Bank of England, said: “These awards are a great opportunity to celebrate everything that is best about businesses in Yorkshire.
“This year saw an amazing array of businesses across different sectors.”
Mr Thundercliffe said: “We saw great examples of continued strengthening of businesses and innovation.
“There are also so many companies looking to give back to Yorkshire.”
The main sponsors for this year’s awards are DLA Piper, Grant Thornton, Yorkshire Bank and Yorkshire Water.
Associate sponsors are York Science Park, ENGIE, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Office Monster, Leeds Beckett and Sky Betting and Gaming.
This year’s full shortlist is:
Turnover of more than £50m (sponsored by DLA Piper):
Skipton Building Society
Harrison Spinks
Willerby Homes
PTSG
NG Bailey
Turnover of between £10m and £50m (Grant Thornton):
Production Park
Twinkl
Ring
Sewtec
Smith Brothers
Turnover of up to £10m (Yorkshire Bank):
Heald
Sent into Space
Malton Laser
Big Change
Azzure IT
Innovation (Yorkshire Water):
Manvers
Cap-hpi
Production Park
Heald
Panintelligence
Outstanding Employer:
Lindum
Howarths
NG Bailey
Zenith
Skipton Building Society
Apprenticeships (Engie):
Hethertons Solicitors
Blue Logic
PTSG
First Bus
Bagnalls
Commercial Space (Doncaster Sheffield Airport):
Muse Developments
Yorkshire Events Centre
Production Park
Diversity:
Evoke Media Group
GPS Return
Skipton Building Society
Mansfield Pollard
Entrepreneur (Leeds Beckett University):
Michael Szlas – OTTY
Jo Fleming – Yorkshire Staffing Services
Martin Port – Big Change
Tom Marley – The Car Buying Group
Geoff Shepherd – iSource
Exporter:
Hague
M2r Education
Sewtec
Paxman
Emmark
Young Business of the Year (York Science Park):
Clearly Scrumptious
OTTY
illk homes
Lovebomb Cushions
Carbuying Group
Turnaround:
Shine (w)
Leadership Award (Office Monster):
Paul Parkinson – Synergy Automotive
Joanna Robinson – Mansfield Pollard
Peter Munk – Willerby Homes
Debbie Heald – Heald
Technology Award (Sky Bet):
Ey - pe
Equanti
Harrison Spinks
The Technology Group
WANdisco