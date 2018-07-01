Revealed: The Yorkshire filming locations used in Peaky Blinders

Have your say

It’s the BBC’s popular gangster drama set in 1920s Birmingham.

Yet many of the scenes in Peaky Blinders were actually shot in Yorkshire.

And actors including star Cillian Murphy are believed to have stayed in Leeds city centre hotels during filming.

Producers also hired studio space at Studio 81 on Kirkstall Road.

God’s own county was chosen thanks to a deal with Screen Yorkshire that ensured that the majority of filming would take place in the region, with local companies supplying goods and services for the set designs.

Birmingham itself was heavily bombed during World War Two and re-developed significantly after the war, meaning that many of its period buildings and streets have been lost.

Following the season four finale, the BBC confirmed that season five will be hitting our screens sometime in 2019.

RELATED LINK:

Cameras roll as Yorkshire provides the ideal location: Click here more