Rider dies in Isle of Man TT practice session

A Manx biker has died after crashing during an Isle of Man TT practice session - just days after a Yorkshire spectator was jailed for trespassing on the track.

Dan Kneen, 30, came off his bike on the first lap of the Superbike session on Wednesday evening and died of his injuries at the scene.

The local biker rode for Man-based Tyco BMW.

Kneen made his TT debut in 2008 at the Manx Grand Prix.

In a second incident on the same night, a rider collided with a course car at Ballacrye and the session was abandoned.

Practice also had to be halted on Monday night when spectator James Ford, from Bingley, ran onto the track during a session. He was brought before the island's courts and sentenced to four weeks in prison and handed a five-year ban from attending the event.

