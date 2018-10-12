Robin Hood's Bay fish and chip shop fined over filthy conditions

The owners of a dirty fish and chip shop in Robin Hoods Bay have been fined for serving unsafe food.

Susan Jane Wilkinson Verrill and Kristopher Verrill, co-owners of Mariondale Fisheries on Albion Road, were fined £600 after being found guilty of four offences, which included selling unsafe food, poor cleanliness and upkeep of the premises and poor food safety management.

Mariondale Fisheries on Albion Road in Robin Hood's Bay. Pic credit: Googlemap

The owners appeared at Scarborough Magistrates Court on October 2 In addition to the fine, they were each ordered to pay a victim’s surcharge of £60 and legal costs of £746, bringing the total amount they were ordered to pay to £1,406 each, to be paid at a total of £50 per month between them.

The owners attended the court hearing, pleaded guilty to all four offences with which they were charged and expressed remorse for the state their shop was found in on the day of the food hygiene inspection on June 6.

The inspection was conducted by one of Scarborough Borough Council’s Environmental Health officers and resulted in the shop being given a zero food hygiene rating.

Scarborough Borough Council, Environment and Regulation Manager, Jonathan Bramley, said: “This case demonstrated some very serious breaches of food hygiene legislation and we are therefore disappointed at the relatively low level of fines set by the Magistrates.

“The filthy conditions that our officer found in the shop showed scant regard for cleanliness and the welfare of customers. Food businesses are responsible for ensuring that their premises are kept clean and maintained in good repair and condition to ensure that they produce food in a safe and hygienic manner and in a clean environment.

“As part of the food safety management system it is expected that food business operators will be competent at stock control and discard food that is unfit to eat. Unfortunately, at the time of the visit there was evidence of unfit food on the premises.

“We take food hygiene very seriously and we will not hesitate to take action against any food business that does not comply with the necessary legislation.”

Once the Verrills have made all the necessary improvements to their shop, they have the option to request a re-rate inspection by the council.

