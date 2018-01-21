Rural business estate creates 130 jobs with final batch of tenants

The owners of the Escrick Park Estate have announced that it has taken on its final tenants and is now fully occupied.

The site between York and Selby has taken on three new companies bringing the total number of jobs created there to 130.

Escrick Park has been owned and managed by the Forbes Adam family for the past 350 years and seven redundant farmsteads on the park, east of the A19, have undergone a comprehensive £1.4m refurbishment, providing new business units.

The new occupiers on the estate are Once Upon A Dress, The Bloody Stuff and C-Kore.

Charles Forbes Adam, the owner and developer of Escrick Park, said: “We are delighted to welcome these three thriving – and very different – companies to our business park, especially as that means we are now full.

“Their arrival is a ringing endorsement of the quality of our rural offices, which are attracting new occupiers in challenging, post-Brexit economic times.

“We are tremendously proud of creating a serious business park, with top-class facilities, within a rural idyll. We believe Escrick Park, which comprises a number of self-contained hi-spec office developments and 14 units for light industry, has an exceptional and inspiring working environment which is unrivalled in the south York and Selby areas.”

Meanwhile the estate is celebrating the news that two of the businesses on the estate, Ypsomed and IMC Toys, have been named in the York Top 100 Businesses table.