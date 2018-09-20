Safestyle sees recovery ahead

Double glazing firm Safestyle UK has reported an "extremely challenging" first half following significant business disruption caused by aggressive new market entrant SafeGlaze UK.

Earlier this month Safestyle reached a settlement with SafeGlaze that will force the latter to change its name following alleged trade mark infringement.

The two firms, both based in Bradford, have become arch enemies since Safestyle accused its rival of “passing off, misuse of confidential information, malicious falsehood and various other matters”.

Safestyle said the settlement will prevent the possibility of any acts of intimidation or harassment of its workers and SafeGlaze has agreed to rebrand fully within an agreed period of time.

Safestyle reported a pre-tax loss of £6m in the six months to June 30, down 164 per cent on the previous half year when it made a profit of £9m.

The volume of frames installed fell 29 per cent to 99,491, down from 139,612 in the previous half year.

Safestyle's CEO Mike Gallacher said: “The results announced today reflect an unprecedented set of circumstances faced in the first half of the year that created a number of significant challenges for the business.

"The litigation we initiated against an aggressive new market entrant has now concluded in an out of court settlement. As a result we expect some recovery in the trading position of the company in the second half."