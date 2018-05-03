Scary Spice Mel B is set to appear on Loose Women

LEEDs-born Spice Girl Mel B will join Loose Women as a guest panellist for three consecutive shows.

The 42-year-old singer will appear on the show next week, ITV has announced.

She said: “So excited to be back on Loose Women. Love this show as it’s full of feisty women like me talking about issues that women really care about ... and having a laugh at the same time.

“Can’t wait to come back to my Loose Women sisters.”

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “We can’t wait to have Mel B on the panel. As a former Spice Girl she’s the epitome of Girl Power - and that’s exactly what we want on this show. She’s feisty, she’s fun, she’s fearless and I’m absolutely delighted Mel B will be with us for three really exciting shows.”

Other personalities who have appeared as guest panellists include Sharon Osbourne and Anna Richardson.

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, has been living in the US where she is a judge on America’s Got Talent.