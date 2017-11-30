School closures as heavy snow falls on Yorkshire coast

Have your say

Snow has fallen in parts of Yorkshire this morning, causing school closures and traffic disruption.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the county, lasting until 11am, and there are already reports of heavy snow in some coastal areas.

Springhead School in Scarborough has closed and it tweeted earlier today: “Advice from police: Heavy Snow️ falling on the Yorkshire Coast!

“Scarborough Police advise: Do not travel unless you have to! Already big problems on the roads.”

@InkGardener tweeted: “Snow has settled on the ground in #Scarborough and at least as far east as Snainton. Clear in #York at mo (8.30am).”

Bus company EYMS‏ also reported disruption on the roads, posting: “Scarborough: we’re getting reports of cars and lorries getting stuck in snow around the town, blocking roads. #now.”

A number of its bus services are affected.

EYMS said: “Service 10/13/14/15: up to 1hr delay. 121/128: up to 1hr20min delay.”

North Yorkshire County Council has published a list on its website of schools that have closed due to “adverse weather” today.

The schools that have shut are, in Scarborough: Barrowcliff School, George Pindar School, Graham School, Hackness Church of England Primary School, Lindhead Primary School, Newby and Scalby Primary School, Scalby School, Springhead School, St Augustines Catholic School and Wykeham CE Primary School.

Other closures are at Ebor Academy and Hunmanby Primary School in Filey, Forest Moor School in Harrogate, Goathland Primary School, Danby CE Primary School and Lealholm Primary School in the Whitby area, Oakridge Community Primary School in Hinderwell and Seton Community Primary School in Staithes.

According to the Met Office warning for Yorkshire and Humber, issued last night: “Icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads.

“Wintry showers will bring an additional hazard and may lead to 2 to 5cm of snow accumulating on ground above 100m, primarily over northern Scotland and northeast England.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Its forecast for today is: “Sunny spells after frosty start, but wintry showers spreading westwards during the day, with some snow accumulations, mainly over hills. A biting northerly wind with local coastal gales developing. Maximum temperature 3 °C.”

Tonight is expected to bring further wintry showers, some heavy and with further accumulations of snow, especially over the Pennines.

The strongest winds are expected near coasts, with a minimum temperature of -1 °C forecast.