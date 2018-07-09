Searches continue for missing diver, 74

Have your say

Whitby lifeboat has taken over the search for a diver who has been missing since yesterday.

The 74-year-old was diving a wreck with a group from a diveboat when he failed to surface off the Scarborough coast yesterday evening.

Scarborough RNLI and the Coastguard were conducting searches overnight.

Whitby RNLI has now taken over joined by the Yorkshire and the Humber marine unit which is using sonar to carry out an underwater search.

North Yorkshire Police said they had been diving at a depth of around 46 metres, or 150 ft.

Whitby Inspector Simon Jolly said: “North Yorkshire Police, working alongside the HM Coastguard, RNLI and other agencies, are currently searching for a diver who has failed to surface, approximately two miles off the Scarborough coast.

“The diver, a 74-year-old man from Scarborough, was reported missing at 6.55pm Sunday 8 July 2018.

“The Scarborough RNLI and HM Coastguard conducted searches overnight.

"Day time searches have been taken over by Whitby RNLI and the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Underwater search team.

“Officers are currently supporting the man’s family and keeping them up to date with the on going searches.”