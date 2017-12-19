Severfield installs London footbridge

​​Britain’s biggest steel work contractor Severfield​ has installed ​four giant V-shaped steel legs, weighing up to 8 tons each​, at a new​ 135m long footbridge connecting Chiswick Park ​​business campus​ ​​with Chiswick Park station​ in London.

Thirsk-based Severfield has made the bridge’s steel components.

Senior ​p​roject ​m​anager Jarrod Hulme sa​id​ bridges are a core part of Severfield’s work.

“We specialise in bespoke architectural steel work, so this is our area​," he said.​

​"​This bridge is a brilliant system that demonstrates our capabilities as the UK’s leading structural steel engineers.”

The installation is the second phase of construction, after the first phase involving ground works was recently finished.

It ​will improve travel for companies based at Chiswick Park and the 9,000 people who work there.

The bridge, due to open in December 2018, is described by its London-based designers Expedition Engineering and Useful Studios as “sustainable, elegant and efficient”.

It is being brought to life by a team of award-winning British designers and engineers, working closely with local government, transport chiefs, local residents, businesses, politicians and the Chiswick Park estate management.

The bridge will provide a rapid new access point to the Chiswick Park campus, dramatically reducing walking time from Chiswick Park tube station to just ​four​ minutes.