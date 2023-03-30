All Sections
Sheffield fire: Photos show devastation of derelict former church following city centre blaze

Photos show how a derelict Sheffield church has been left in ruins following a blaze last night.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 07:45 BST

Six fire crews were called to the scene on Copper Street, near Kelham Island, at around 11pm last night (March 28) after a fire broke out in an abandoned building.

The derelict structure was the former St Jude's Moorfields Church School and was built in 1858. It was later renamed St Jude’s Anglican Church, then the Assembly of God Pentecostal Church in 1980, before closing in 1999.

Last night’s blaze is not the first fire involving the building in recent years. It was the site of a major blaze in July 2018, and residents told The Star there was a small fire there only in February.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

See our gallery from the scene below.

A fire broke out at a dilapidated building on Copper Street in Sheffield last night.

1. Fire at derelict building on Copper Street

A fire broke out at a dilapidated building on Copper Street in Sheffield last night. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 11pm on March 28.

2. Fire on Copper Street

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 11pm on March 28. Photo: Alastair UIke

Six fire crews were needed to get the blaze under control.

3. Fire on Copper Street

Six fire crews were needed to get the blaze under control. Photo: Alastair Ulke

The building has been gutted by fire after fire in recent years, including a minor blaze around a month ago and at least one more in 2018.

4. Fire on Copper Street

The building has been gutted by fire after fire in recent years, including a minor blaze around a month ago and at least one more in 2018. Photo: Alastair Ulke

