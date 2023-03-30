Photos show how a derelict Sheffield church has been left in ruins following a blaze last night.

Six fire crews were called to the scene on Copper Street, near Kelham Island, at around 11pm last night (March 28) after a fire broke out in an abandoned building.

The derelict structure was the former St Jude's Moorfields Church School and was built in 1858. It was later renamed St Jude’s Anglican Church, then the Assembly of God Pentecostal Church in 1980, before closing in 1999.

Last night’s blaze is not the first fire involving the building in recent years. It was the site of a major blaze in July 2018, and residents told The Star there was a small fire there only in February.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

See our gallery from the scene below.

Fire at derelict building on Copper Street A fire broke out at a dilapidated building on Copper Street in Sheffield last night.

Fire on Copper Street Firefighters were called to the scene at around 11pm on March 28.

Fire on Copper Street Six fire crews were needed to get the blaze under control.

Fire on Copper Street The building has been gutted by fire after fire in recent years, including a minor blaze around a month ago and at least one more in 2018.