Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys announce a string of live dates

Arctic Monkeys have this morning announced more than a dozen live festival dates this summer.

The Sheffield band - who haven't played live for four years - will play at a number of festivals across Europe and the United States.

The band are believed to have been in California in recent months recording their sixth studio album.

Expected to be released later this year the album will be the follow up to 2013's acclaimed. AM.

Here is the full list of the band's 2018 festival appearances

June 2: Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona, Spain

June 8: Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek. Netherlands

June 14-17: Firefly Festival, Dover, United States

22-24 June: Southside Festival, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

22-24 June: Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, Germany

July 1: TRNSMT, Glasgow, Scotland

July 4: Open'er Festival, Goynia, Poland

July 6: Rockwave Festival, Athens, Greece

July 8: Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium

July 12: Nos Alive Festival, Lisbon, Portugal

July 13: Mao Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

August 8: Oya Festival, Oslo, Norway

August 9-11: Way Out Festival, Gothenburg, Sweden

August 11: Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland

August 14: Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary