Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys announce a string of live dates

Arctic Monkeys have this morning announced more than a dozen live festival dates this summer.
The Sheffield band - who haven't played live for four years - will play at a number of festivals across Europe and the United States.
The band are believed to have been in California in recent months recording their sixth studio album.
Expected to be released later this year the album will be the follow up to 2013's acclaimed. AM.
Here is the full list of the band's 2018 festival appearances
June 2: Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona, Spain
June 8: Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek. Netherlands
June 14-17: Firefly Festival, Dover, United States
22-24 June: Southside Festival, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
22-24 June: Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, Germany
July 1: TRNSMT, Glasgow, Scotland
July 4: Open'er Festival, Goynia, Poland
July 6: Rockwave Festival, Athens, Greece
July 8: Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium
July 12: Nos Alive Festival, Lisbon, Portugal
July 13: Mao Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain
August 8: Oya Festival, Oslo, Norway
August 9-11: Way Out Festival, Gothenburg, Sweden
August 11: Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland
August 14: Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary