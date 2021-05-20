Sheffield Wednesday fill important executive post with Liam Dooley

VACUUM: Sheffield Wednesday have moved to beef up a weak executive structure

In recent years there has been a growing trend towards executives and footballing expertise in the club's off-field management being replaced by unnamed advisers, concentrating more power in the hands of chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Thai businessman has taken a step to address that by promoting Dooley to oversee the operational structure of the club. He starts work immediately.

Retail, ticketing, hospitality and catering all fall under his remit, and he has been tasking with generating more revenue at Hillsborough.

Dooley has been a commercial director at the club since March 2019, combining the role with a similar one at Chansiri's Elev8 energy drinks company.

As well as being chairman and owner of the club, Chansiri is listed as its only director.