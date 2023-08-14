All Sections
Sherburn in Elmet Leeds crash: Three people taken to hospital as air ambulance lands at Coldhill Lane crash

Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash near a Leeds village.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 14th Aug 2023, 07:50 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

Police, firefighters and paramedics were rushed to Coldhill Lane, near Sherburn in Elmet, shortly after 2pm yesterday following reports of an accident. Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent three ambulances and two air ambulances to the scene of the crash.

Three people were injured. One patient was taken to hospital by ambulance, while two people were taken to hospital by helicopter.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 14.07pm on Sunday to a road traffic collision at Coldhill Lane in Sherburn in Elmet. We sent three ambulances and two helicopters attended.

"We conveyed one patient to hospital by land ambulance and two were taken to hospital by helicopter.”

North Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

