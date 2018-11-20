Shocking CCTV images show yobs breaking into Birstall cafe

The owners of a Birstall cafe broken into for the third time in 18 months have thanked the community for their support.

The Cobbles, based on Market Place, was ransacked by a trio of hooded thugs in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Thugs attempt to kick through the door at Birstall's Cobbles cafe.

CCTV images show them taking a running kick at its front door before stealing a till, having made their way in.

Donna Pailing, who has run the cafe for 11 years alongside her husband Andrew, released shocking CCTV images of a hooded trio attacking her shopfront to social media.

"I just felt like throwing in the towel when we were told, to be honest," she said, "you just feel like enough is enough.

"It was a horrible feeling - it's just so annoying - we were both so angry."

Thugs steal a till at Birstall's Cobbles cafe.

Donna's is the latest in a number of small businesses to have been raided in recent weeks. Oska Coffee Shop, on Low Lane, was also hit over the weekend.

She said the support of customers and other business owners has been heartening.

"We got so much support online and a huge number of messages. It makes me feel like we can carry on.

"It's not just us, a lot of people are angry and upset at what has happened, but it's good for us to rally together."

Donna said that she had been in touch with Birstall Chamber of Trade and that a meeting with other traders was going to be organised.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for appeal details.