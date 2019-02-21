Shocking moment man risks his life posing for a selfie on Scarborough sea wall

A man narrowly escaped being knocked into the sea by huge waves as he recklessly took a selfie on the Yorkshire coast.

He was pictured standing on the sea wall beneath the South Bay chalets near Scarborough Spa in stormy conditions this week.

Man drowned at Scarborough Spa while trying to save his dog in stormy conditions

Scarborough Coastguard expressed shock at his actions, which they have condemned as irresponsible while warning others about the dangers of getting too close to the water.

A spokesperson from the team said:

“No picture or thrill is worth risking your life for. It only takes a few inches of fast-moving water to knock you from your feet and you could be swept into the sea. Once in the cold water, no matter how well you can swim, between cold shock and the action of the waves, survival time would likely only be a few minutes. Sadly, as proven in the past, that’s not enough time for rescue teams to reach you and save you.”

In February 2015, 32-year-old roofer Andrew McGeown drowned when he jumped into the sea near Scarborough Spa after his dog was dragged off the road by 6ft waves. A friend who had been walking with him at the time tried to pull him to safety, but he was swept away. The dog was saved.

In February 2017, a three-year-old girl suffered cuts when a car she was travelling in was hit by a huge wave on Marine Drive on the Scarborough shore.

During the Beast from the East in March 2018, these incredible photos were taken of giant waves battering Marine Drive and Foreshore Road - which both had to be closed for safety reasons during the storm. Witnesses said parked cars were nearly washed away by the force of the waves.

If you see someone acting dangerously on the coast or in trouble in the sea immediately dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.