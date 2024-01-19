Shocking pictures show devastation after cars crash through wall and into living room

Shocking pictures show the devastation caused after a car crashed through a wall and into a living room in Yorkshire.

Two cars smashed through the front of the house near Hunters Bar, in Sheffield, before coming to rest in the sitting room. Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time.

The crash left a giant hole in the front of the property on Tuesday night (Jan16) leaving residents and the owner of the property shocked.

But amazingly, no one is thought to have been injured in the incident which was said to have involved three cars, according to residents who saw the aftermath.

Pictures taken immediately after the incident show a red Jaguar, and a silver hatchback, apparently crashed into the sitting room.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were both dispatched to the scene, said residents. The street was closed with red and white tape stretched across the road.

The owner of the property, who did not want to be named, told sister paper The Star that she believed the cars had been shunted through the wall by another vehicle.

She said that the crash had left the house, which has now been boarded up, with no front wall. She added that officials from Sheffield Council had also been sent to the scene and had told her that it had been left structurally unsafe.

Pictures show the damage after the cars were removed after crashing through the front of a house. Submitted picture

She is now trying to arrange repairs. She said workers had needed to prop the front of the house up.

She said: "I got a phone call at 6.15pm from one of the neighbours, saying that there had been an accident. Shortly afterwards the fire brigade phoned us. There was the fire brigade, Sheffield Council...they all came to clear the street. The neighbours let us come in and keep warm - there was a great community spirit. They told me there had been an accident. When I saw it I couldn't believe it - my house had no front wall."

She said she was currently trying to arrange for builders to carry out repairs and was dealing with an insurance company. One neighbour said he thought the crash had happened between 5.30pm and 6pm, and described hearing the noise of the impact.

He said he had been in the shower when it happened and heard the sound of smashing glass. He said bricks had fallen onto the cars, and thought the noise was quietened by them landing on the vehicles rather than the ground. He said it looked as though two cars had collided, and a third had a dent in it. Two of them looked like write-offs, he added.

A Jaguar and a silver hatchback after they crashed into the front of a house near Hunters Bar. Submitted picture

He said: "The police and a fire engine attended. I think it's probably lucky no one was hurt. I was in the shower when it happened, and I heard the sound of breaking glass. I think the bricks fell onto the top of the car bonnets."

South Yorkshire Police said no one was hurt in what they described as a 'damage only' road traffic collision.