Siemens factory will ‘unlock potential’ of site next door

A director at developer Sterling Capitol believes the £200m investment by Siemens in Yorkshire will unlock the potential of its business park next door.

Mike Heydecke, director of the Leeds-based firm, welcomed Siemens’ plans to build a train factory at Goole 36, saying it was “tremendous news for Capitol Park and tremendous news for Goole”.

Mr Heydecke said: “Capitol Park Goole, adjacent to the M62 at Junction 36 and next to the Siemens site, is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this investment. The park has been opened up by the new link road from the motorway to the port and has massive economic potential. This potential can now be unlocked by this exciting decision.”

Siemens has signed a long term agreement for the lease of a 67-acre site, with plans to build a new factory to manufacture and commission trains.

It aims to start phased development later this year, if investment conditions are met, and subject to the company’s success in major future rail orders.

The new factory could employ up to 700 people in skilled engineering and manufacturing roles, plus an additional 250 people during the construction phase.

Around 1,700 indirect jobs are expected to be created throughout the UK supply chain.

Stephen Silvester, inward investment manager of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “A manufacturing investment of this scale will provide significant supply chain opportunities and the resulting clustering effect will mean the surrounding allocated employment land such as the Capitol Park Enterprise Zone will be ideally placed to accommodate these additional requirements.” Robert Whatmuff, a director at marketing agent Colliers International, said: “Since the Siemens announcement, we have been approached by several supply chain companies who have requested further information about the site and the Enhanced Capital Allowances benefits against investment in new plant and machinery that the site could offer companies locating to it.”

The news of the Siemens investment follows the announcement of the development of the 29-acre Goole Intermodal Terminal next to Capitol Park.