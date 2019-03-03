Siemens is named UK’s Rail Business of the Year

Have your say

The firm behind plans for a multi-million pound railway factory in East Yorkshire has been named Rail Business of the Year in the UK.

Siemens Mobility Limited, which plans to build a factory in Goole to build and commission trains, took the accolade at the Rail Business Awards, which brings together more than 600 industry leaders.

At its new factory, Siemens Mobility plans to use digitalisation to enable operators to make trains and infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability.

The Rail Business of the Year is a special additional judges’ award and was presented by BBC presenter Jeremy Vine.

With partners, Siemens Mobility also claimed two further awards:

• Digital Technology Excellence, for the Thameslink High Capacity Infrastructure Program (with Network Rail).

• Infrastructure Project Excellence, for the Thameslink London Bridge Area Partnership (with Network Rail, Costain and Balfour Beatty).

Gordon Wakeford, CEO of Siemens Mobility Limited, said: “The Rail Business of the Year award and the other accolades reflect our record and reputation as trusted and reliable partners in the renewal of the UK’s rail infrastructure and rolling stock.

“They also acknowledge the vital part we play every day, with our partners, in shaping connected mobility and enhancing passenger experience .”

Last year Siemens secured a £1.6bn contract by London Underground Limited (a subsidiary of Transport for London) for Siemens Mobility to design and build a new generation of trains for the Piccadilly Line.

Pending planning consent, the Goole factory is expected to open in 2022.