An RSPCA investigation has been launched after two neglected snakes were found dumped in a box at the side of a road in Doncaster.

One of the reptiles – both carpet pythons - was severely emaciated and suffering from mouth rot.

A council worker made the discovery at Loverose Way in Austerfield last Thursday and took the reptiles to the charity’s Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch’s animal home in Bawtry, before they were transferred for urgent care at a specialist vet.

Both of the young adult snakes, who were between six and eight feet long (1.8 - 2.4 metres), are highly likely to be unwanted pets, an RSPCA spokesman said.

RSPCA inspectors are appealing for anyone with information about the abandoned snakes to come forward.

On examination, the albino carpet python - believed to be male - was found to be in a severely emaciated state and given a body condition score of just one out of five.

He was treated for a respiratory infection and mouth rot. The other snake is thought to be female. She was in better health and appeared to have been fed recently.

The abandonment comes as the RSPCA runs its Cancel Out Cruelty fundraising campaign calling on the public to support more rescues like this and to raise awareness about how we can all help to stop cruelty to animals for good.

Both snakes are being temporarily boarded at Reptilia in Ossett, West Yorkshire, before long-term homes can be found for them.

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw, who is investigating the incident, said: “It’s clear from the very poor condition of the albino snake that this animal’s needs hadn’t been properly met for a long time and he would certainly have died eventually if he hadn’t been found.

"Our thanks go to the person who took prompt action by taking them to a place of safety.

“We suspect that attempts to rehome these reptiles were possibly unsuccessful. Or the person who owned them has lost interest or couldn’t afford to keep them anymore and they were sadly abandoned as a result.

“It’s never acceptable to dump pets in circumstances like this and we would urge anyone who recognises these snakes or has information about this incident to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Last year, the RSPCA received 1,031 reports involving snakes in need of help, with numbers of calls averaging highs of 110 per month between May and August.

Exotic pets such as these pythons often end up in RSPCA care after people realise they're not easy to care for, or the novelty wears off. Others are rescued after they’ve been abandoned or released on purpose, which then could pose a risk to our native wildlife.

The RSPCA’s senior scientific officer, Evie Button, said: “The needs of reptiles can be challenging to meet because they are just the same as they would be in the wild and are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions that can be difficult to replicate in a domestic environment.

“We urge prospective owners of reptiles such as snakes to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources. People should only consider keeping a snake if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.”

Snakes are completely dependent on their owners for the correct accommodation, heating, lighting and feed, all of which must replicate their wild habitat as closely as possible to keep them healthy and allow them to express their normal behaviour. Without proper care they can suffer from serious diseases, dehydration, injuries, parasites, and in severe cases or if left untreated, they can eventually die.

“Most exotic animals kept as pets are unlikely to be able to survive in the wild in Britain and non-native species could pose a serious threat to our native wildlife. It is illegal to release, or to allow to escape, any species that are not normally native to the UK.”

If anyone finds a snake they believe is non-native the RSPCA’s advice is to keep a safe distance, monitor the snake and call the charity’s helpline on 0300 1234 999 or a local reptile charity will also be able to help.