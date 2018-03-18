Snow: Ice warning issued across Yorkshire on Monday - hour by hour weather forecast

Have your say

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for all of Yorkshire on Monday as freezing weather continues.

Drivers have been warned not to travel unless strictly necessary after snowdrifts created very difficult conditions in West Yorkshire

These photos show the extent of the snow across Yorkshire - including sledging and more than a few stuck cars.

A Yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for all of Yorkshire on Monday.

Snow in Yorkshire

What the Met Office says:

Ice Warning

"Ice is likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. This increases the risk of accidents ad well as injuries due to falls. Further snow is likely across parts of the southwest of England, easing from the north by morning."

Sunday overnight:

A rather cloudy night is expected with most areas becoming dry with easterly winds continuing to slowly decrease in strength. Staying cold with a frost affecting most parts. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Monday:

Monday probably a little brighter and mostly dry. Chance of showers in east. Snow will thaw in most places except across highest ground where temperatures remain below freezing. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Here is the full forecast for West Yorkshire (see below for other areas):

Midnight Cloudy

1am Cloud

2am Cloud

3am Cloud

4am Cloud

5am Cloud

6-8am Cloud, freezing temperatures (0 degrees)

9am Cloud, 2 degrees C

10am Cloud

11am Sunshine and clouds

12 noon Sunshine and clouds

2pm Sunshine, 5 degrees C

3pm Sunshine and clouds

4pm Sunshine and clouds

5pm Heavy clouds

6pm Very cloudy, 4 degrees C

South Yorkshire

Midnight Cloudy

1am Cloud

2am Cloud

3am Cloud

4am Cloud

5am Cloud

6-8am Cloud, freezing temperatures (0 degrees)

9am Cloud

10am Cloud

11am Sunshine and clouds

12 noon Sunshine and clouds

2pm Sunshine, 5 degrees C

3pm Sunshine and clouds

4pm Sunshine and clouds

5pm Heavy clouds

6pm Very cloudy, 4 degrees C

North Yorkshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of North Yorkshire for snow and ice until midnight tonight.

Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for York:

Midnight Cloudy

1am Cloud

2am Cloud

3am - 4am Very cloudy

5am Cloud

6-8am Cloud, freezing temperatures (0 degrees)

9am Cloud, 2 degrees C

10am Cloud

11am Bright sunshine

12 noon Bright sunshine until 2pm

3pm Sunshine and clouds

4pm Sunshine and clouds

5pm Heavy clouds

6pm Very cloudy, 4 degrees C