SNOW: Is more snow on the way for Yorkshire? Full hour by hour forecast for Sunday

The Beast from the East has returned with a vengeance overnight with many parts of Yorkshire snowed in or battling treacherous conditions.

Some bus services have been cancelled or delayed in Leeds, see the full list here.

In Sheffield, drivers have been warned to only travel if strictly necessary.

More snow could hit Yorkshire on Sunday, after heavy snow began on Saturday and continued overnight.

Snow in Yorkshire

What the Met Office says:

Sunday

Strong and bitterly cold winds, with sunny intervals and further snow showers. The showers most frequent and heavy through the morning, before tending to become lighter and more scattered later. Snow drifting across hills. Winds easing slowly. Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Overnight:

A rather cloudy night is expected with most areas becoming dry with easterly winds continuing to slowly decrease in strength. Staying cold with a frost affecting most parts. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Monday:

Monday probably a little brighter and mostly dry. Chance of showers in east. Snow will thaw in most places except across highest ground where temperatures remain below freezing. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Here is the full forecast for West Yorkshire (see below for other areas):

9am Snow

10am Cloud

11am Cloud

12 midday Cloud

1pm Cloud and sunshine

2pm Cloud

3pm Cloud

4pm Very overcast, freezing temperatures (0 degrees

5pm Very overcast

6pm Cloudy

7pm Cloudy

8pm- 10pm Cloudy but further snow unlikely

South Yorkshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sheffield for snow and ice until midnight tonight.

Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for Sunday and overnight.

9am Overcast

10am Overcast

11am Cloudy

noon Overcast

1pm Cloudy

2pm 40 per cent chance of light snow

3pm Overcast

4pm Overcast

5pm Overcast

6pm Overcast

7pm Overcast

8pm Overcast

9pm Overcast

North Yorkshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of North Yorkshire for snow and ice until midnight tonight.

Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for York:

9am Overcast

10am Overcast

11am Cloudy

noon Overcast

1pm Cloudy

2pm Overcast

3pm Overcast

4pm Overcast

5pm Overcast

6pm Overcast

7pm Overcast

8pm Overcast

9pm Overcast