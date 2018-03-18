SNOW: Is more snow on the way for Yorkshire? Full hour by hour forecast for Sunday

The Beast from the East has returned with a vengeance overnight with many parts of Yorkshire snowed in or battling treacherous conditions.
Some bus services have been cancelled or delayed in Leeds, see the full list here.
In Sheffield, drivers have been warned to only travel if strictly necessary.
More snow could hit Yorkshire on Sunday, after heavy snow began on Saturday and continued overnight.
What the Met Office says:
Sunday
Strong and bitterly cold winds, with sunny intervals and further snow showers. The showers most frequent and heavy through the morning, before tending to become lighter and more scattered later. Snow drifting across hills. Winds easing slowly. Maximum temperature 1 °C.
Overnight:
A rather cloudy night is expected with most areas becoming dry with easterly winds continuing to slowly decrease in strength. Staying cold with a frost affecting most parts. Minimum temperature -4 °C.
Monday:
Monday probably a little brighter and mostly dry. Chance of showers in east. Snow will thaw in most places except across highest ground where temperatures remain below freezing. Maximum temperature 5 °C.
Here is the full forecast for West Yorkshire (see below for other areas):
9am Snow
10am Cloud
11am Cloud
12 midday Cloud
1pm Cloud and sunshine
2pm Cloud
3pm Cloud
4pm Very overcast, freezing temperatures (0 degrees
5pm Very overcast
6pm Cloudy
7pm Cloudy
8pm- 10pm Cloudy but further snow unlikely
South Yorkshire
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sheffield for snow and ice until midnight tonight.
Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for Sunday and overnight.
9am Overcast
10am Overcast
11am Cloudy
noon Overcast
1pm Cloudy
2pm 40 per cent chance of light snow
3pm Overcast
4pm Overcast
5pm Overcast
6pm Overcast
7pm Overcast
8pm Overcast
9pm Overcast
North Yorkshire
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of North Yorkshire for snow and ice until midnight tonight.
Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for York:
9am Overcast
10am Overcast
11am Cloudy
noon Overcast
1pm Cloudy
2pm Overcast
3pm Overcast
4pm Overcast
5pm Overcast
6pm Overcast
7pm Overcast
8pm Overcast
9pm Overcast