South Yorkshire Police officers under internal investigation for handling of street gang robbery case

Three South Yorkshire Police officers are under internal investigation over concerns about the handling of a case involving a gang attack and street robbery in Doncaster that left a vulnerable victim with serious injuries.

Lawrence Vincent was attacked by a gang of masked youths in a field in Balby in January 2017 and was beaten, kicked and hit with a brick. Police are now closing the investigation with no charges being brought after six teenagers were interviewed.

Mr Vincent’s mother Diane Timms has complained about the way the case was investigated and has subsequently received police admissions of a failure to forensically test a footprint impression that was visible on her son’s clothing, as well confirmation that the mobile phones of suspects were not seized – despite a picture being posted on social media shortly after the attack of two people with faces covered which was captioned ‘No face, no case’.

She has also raised concerns about an initial failure by the police to interview 13 people identified as being linked to the suspects and having potential information. They were subsequently spoken to late last year.

A complaint was lodged last September about how the case was investigated by a Detective Sergeant, a Superintendent and a Police Constable. A police spokeswoman said: “This matter is subject to an ongoing complaints process and therefore it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage. The robbery allegation was subject to further investigation and the matter is currently being finalised.”