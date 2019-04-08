Springtime on the Farm: Where is Cannon Hall Farm and how can I visit?

Channel 5's Springtime on the Farm returns tonight - and a Yorkshire farm will take centre stage once again.

The series has been filmed for the second year running at Cannon Hall Farm, in Cawthorne near Barnsley. The programme features Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, Spring Watch Unsprung’s Lindsey Chapman, former JLS boyband singer-turned-farmer JB Gill, Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, and The Yorkshire Vet stars Julian Norton and Peter Wright.

How Cannon Hall Farm went from near-ruin to a Yorkshire oasis

When is Springtime on the Farm on TV?

8pm every night this week (April 8-12) on Channel 5. It offers viewers an insight into how a farm is run at a crucial time of the year as lambing season begins.

Where is Cannon Hall Farm and why was it chosen for the series?

Cannon Hall Farm in Cawthorne was the home farm for the Cannon Hall estate, which was owned by the Spencer Stanhope family until 1957. Barnsley Council took over the house and opened it as a museum, but the farm was bought by Charles Nicholson, the father of the current owner, Roger. The family found traditional farming difficult to make a living from, and in the 1980s they began to diversify, opening a tearoom on their land, followed by an adventure playground and farm shop. It's now a major Yorkshire attraction designed for visitors. Cannon Hall is still a working farm run by Roger and his three sons, Robert, David and Richard. Channel 5 producers chose the farm when they spotted the Nicholsons' daily Facebook Live broadcasts, which are popular with fans all over the world.

What is there to do on the farm?

Major investment has led to new, visitor-friendly farm buildings opening that allow people to get close to the animals and machinery. There's a milking parlour with demonstrations, rare breeds barn, indoor soft play, adventure playground, toy and gift shop, restaurant, cafe, and farm shop with its own butchery, bakery and deli. There are activities for all ages.

When is it open?

Every day except Christmas Day. It opens at 10.30am and closes at 5pm, although you can stay until 6.30pm if you arrive before 5. The on-site shops sometimes have different opening hours to the farmyard.

How much is it?

Admission to the farm is £9.95 per adult and child over the age of two. Under twos are not charged. A family-of-four day pass is £38. Admission after 3.30pm is £3 per person.

Parking is also charged at £1 for two hours and all-day for £3.