Steam locomotive Tornado leaves Yorkshire on a lorry after bridge strike saga

Steam engine Tornado looked subdued as she was loaded onto a lorry to be transported away from the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The locomotive became trapped on the Whitby branch of the heritage line on Monday after a skip lorry struck a bridge on the route, damaging the track and preventing her from leaving.

The engine was shunted back to Newbridge yard (photo: Robert Townsend)

The section of the line was closed to all rail traffic while repairs were carried out, as was the road below.

Emergency plans were then made to move Tornado by road away from the area to allow her to attend a steam gala at the Severn Valley Railway this weekend.

She was shunted to the yard at Newbridge where a lorry met her and took her to a mainline rail connection for the onward journey.

Tornado's visit to the NYMR, ahead of their summer season, had already been beset by problems after her arrival was delayed due to heavy snow. Her scheduled services had to be re-arranged to allow passengers with pre-booked tickets to travel later in the week.

Tornado's tender was uncoupled (photo: Robert Townsend)

Photos by Robert Townsend.