Stranger breaks man's nose in York

A stranger headbutted a man in an "unprovoked attacked" in York which left him with a broken nose, police said.

North Yorkshire Police is today appealing for witnesses and information about the assault on Duncombe Place at around 3.50am on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 20s, attended hospital and was treated for a broken nose.

A force spokesperson said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at that time and saw the assault."

The culprit is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 10ins, aged between 20 and 30 and was wearing a red hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and ask for Harriet Shillito. People can also email harriet.shillito@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those who wish to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170222419.