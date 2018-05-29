Street performers and live music: Big plans announced for Ripon market

Street performers and entertainers could soon be filling Ripon Market Square to bring a new carnival atmosphere to market day.

Members of the Ripon market working group are looking at ways of making better use of the south side of the Market Square, as part of a wider vision to rejuvenate the city's market and increase its visitor offer.

Coun Stuart Martin, who chairs the group, said providing a platform for city residents to perform and showcase their talent could play an important role in giving the market a new lease of life.

He said: "We think having acts performing on the Market Square will help to create a more vibrant and lively atmosphere on market day, and will hopefully increase footfall into the city centre.

"And if people are coming to see the market, they can use our shops and experience some of the sights and sounds of Ripon.

"There has been a market in Ripon for many, many years. We just need to move with the times and change its offering a little bit."

Coun Martin said promoting the market's existing offer is just as important.

"I think the market has already got something for everybody, but as a group we are looking at increasing the market's offer as well. Ripon market has absolutely got a big part to play in the life of the city. We just need to make sure that we offer what people want, and what will draw visitors in.

"I think Ripon has got an awful lot to offer, we just need to promote and publicise more what we have got."

A post on Ripon market's Facebook page on behalf of the working group, reads: "With a lot of passing foot traffic, it is a great way for locals to showcase their talents and no doubt provide enjoyment to others.

"With the school summer holidays approaching, we are looking at giving local groups or individuals just this chance. It could be pretty much anything, but performance groups, singers and dancers are just a few that come to mind."