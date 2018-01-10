Student housing boom helps double Broadley Group’s turnover

Have your say

A boom in student housing in Leeds has helped construction firm the Broadley Group double turnover and staff in the last year.

The Broadley Group has seen turnover leap from £20m in 2016 to £40m in 2017 and permanent staff numbers have jumped from 150 to 260 over the same period.

The company has completed a number of high profile student accommodation projects around Leeds including the luxury Park Square Residence for YPP.

It is also working on a new £12m student scheme on the former Walkabout bar site on Cookridge Street in Leeds, which is due to completed this summer.

In addition, it is building a Roomzzz aparthotel at the Harrogate showground and projects in Lincoln, Newcastle, Liverpool, York, Hull and Leeds.

Gary Broadley, chairman of the Broadley Group, said: “We have bucked a wider downturn in the construction sector by focusing on operational excellence.

“Developers operate to tight deadlines, and we have built a reputation for delivering projects on-time and on-budget.

“This approach is also proving popular with housing associations.”

He added: “We have a strong pipeline that gives us confidence in passing the £70m milestone for 2018. It will mean more jobs for skilled tradesman and in our head office.”

The family-owned firm was founded over 50 years ago by Arthur Broadley as a small family decorating business.

In 2016 Leeds-based Parklane Group bought a 50 per cent share of the Broadley Group with whom it has worked with for almost 20 years.

The Parklane Group has provided building maintenance and development work for over 30 years in the Leeds rental market.

It has a number of professional and student property brands, including Parklane Properties, RentInc and luxury student accommodation IconInc, along with Leeds Golf Centre and Roomzzz Aparthotels.

The company now directly employs over 260 people across a wide range of trades.

The construction firm is advised by Leeds-based accountancy firm Hentons, which has a growing construction expertise.

Nadeem Ahmed, managing partner at Hentons, said: “Broadley is a great Yorkshire success story that is seeing some impressive growth.

“As the group expands, it will create more high-quality jobs in Leeds and across the North. Broadley is growing a highly respected brand in a very competitive market.”

Hentons, based in the city centre, has a team of 150 who work with a range of businesses from medical professionals and property investors, to manufacturers, academies and charities.