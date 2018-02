Have your say

A block of students flats had to be evacuated after a kitchen caught fire.

Fire crews were called to Forster House, a seven-storey student accommodation block on Great Horton Road, Bradford, just after 3am this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the building was searched to make sure nobody was inside after the blaze in a fourth floor kitchen and living area.

Breathing equipment and a high-powered fan were used to clear the building of smoke.