Stunt helicopters film car chase for new Fast & Furious movie at Eggborough power station in Yorkshire

A Yorkshire power station was the unlikely setting for a car chase and stunts set to appear in the latest Fast & Furious film.

Film crews descended on the Eggborough site near Selby at the weekend as part of the shoot for Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the Hollywood franchise that stars The Rock and Idris Elba.

One of the film crew's helicopters seen flying between the Eggborough cooling towers

Local residents had already been warned of minor road closures in the area while filming was underway, and Lindsey Strachan, who lives nearby, managed to photograph these helicopters - believed to be filming chase scenes from above - flying around the cooling towers.

Lindsey also videoed a convoy of Land Rovers arriving at the site, which is privately owned.

"The helicopters were flying in between the towers: the lighter-coloured one appeared to be filming a pursuit on the ground, and possibly within the aircraft too along with the other navy blue helicopter. This was in the morning on Saturday. The Land Rovers were in a convoy formation going from the road into the field opposite the power station, later on Saturday afternoon. This was repeated a number of times. Pretty cool to see!"

Stunt sequences featuring high-performance cars are expected to be filmed using purpose-built sets.

Two helicopters were seen over the site during filming

Dwayne Johnson - aka The Rock - will play Agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham is mercenary Deckard Shaw.

Idris Elba and The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby also star as a villain and an MI6 agent respectively.

The Universal Pictures production will hit cinemas in summer 2019.