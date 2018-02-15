Stylish cycling jersey offers a fitting tribute to trailblazing Leeds sports hero Beryl

She blazed a trail for women’s cycling, not just in her home city of Leeds but all around the world.

And so it is surely only right that this year’s Tour de Yorkshire celebrations will help continue the legacy of the incomparable Beryl Burton.

Beryl Burton.

Organisers of the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride – an event for amateur cyclists taking place in and around Leeds on the same day as the final stage of this year’s professional race – are producing a special commemorative jersey paying tribute to Beryl’s achievements.

Created by renowned cycle wear brand Castelli, the design features Beryl’s initials as well as a list of her world record titles and how long they stood.

It is hoped the jerseys will be bought and worn by many participants and fans at the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride on May 6.

Design work on the project included input from Beryl’s daughter Denise Burton-Cole, herself a formidable cyclist.

She said: “My mother would be amazed and pleased by the growth of cycling in Yorkshire. Back when my mother was most active in cycling there were far fewer women riding and competing.

“She would have been delighted to see more women out there now, especially getting on their bikes and taking part in this very special event.”

The Beryl Burton jerseys can be pre-ordered online and will be available to collect at the start of the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride at Woodhouse Moor.

One pound from every jersey sold will be donated to Maggie’s, the cancer support charity currently building a new centre in the grounds of St James’s Hospital.

Beryl, who died in 1996 aged 59, won seven world titles and more than 90 domestic championships during her cycling career.

The 2018 Tour de Yorkshire is being staged by Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation. It runs from May 3 to 6, with the finish being held in Leeds.

Welcome to Yorkshire is working in partnership with mass participation events company Human Race to organise the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Cycling has a rich heritage in Yorkshire and Beryl Burton is arguably the most successful cyclist we have ever seen.

“This jersey is part of Beryl’s legacy and we hope it will encourage more people to get involved and ride in our beautiful county.”