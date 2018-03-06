Success at the Oscars for the Whitby area

The Whitby area was thrust into the global spotlight this week as the Daniel Day-Lewis film shot locally picked up an Oscar at the biggest night of the year in the film calendar.

Phantom Thread collected the gong for ‘Best Costume design’, beating off competition from Beauty and the Beast and Darkest Hour, and was nominated in a remarkable six categories.

It follows the film’s success in the same category at the Baftas.



The Yorkshire coastline has seen a surge in popularity with film crews in recent years.



Figures from Welcome to Yorkshire and the borough council’s tourism and corporate manager, Janet Deacon, show that more than 80 requests were made last year to film in the area from TV shows, dramas, commercials, music videos and feature films.



She said: “Film Tourism is hugely important to the Yorkshire Coast as it not only supports boosting the local economy during filming but it also provides a platform from which to showcase the beauty of the area.”

County Councillor David Jeffels has also praised the town as a movie set: “With its spectacular setting and scenery, Whitby is a heaven-sent opportunity for big screen and television producers.”

Phantom Thread is showing this week at Whitby Pavilion cinema.