Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2019: These are the seven best places in Yorkshire

The annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide has been published today.

The 2019 edition of the list features seven Yorkshire locations that have been picked out as being among Britain's most desirable residential hotspots. This year Salisbury in Wiltshire was the overall national winner, and York topped the North of England category. The full version of the guide can be viewed here.

1. York Last year's overall winner still tops the North list. The city was praised for its digital connectivity, increasing appeal for young families, hipster dining scene and museum culture. However, it scored poorly for air quality and expensive housing. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Beverley The East Yorkshire market town makes its second consecutive appearance on the list. Praised for its lack of tourists, booming arts scene and good schools - but it lost points for its relatively isolated location. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Boston Spa New entry Boston Spa is a commuter village between Leeds and Wetherby that's home to cricket legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott. Praised for its Georgian homes, riverside walks and new cafes and cocktail bars jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Driffield The capital of the Wolds was chosen for its old-fashioned charm, access to beautiful countryside and community feel - but experts also picked outs its new bike shop and micropub as signs it's becoming more trendy jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more