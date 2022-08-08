St Helens and Wigan Warriors are battling it out for the League Leaders' Shield, while Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons are still chasing a top-two finish.

Outside the top four, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, Hull FC and Hull KR are locked in a fascinating battle for the remaining two play-off places.

Toulouse Olympique are the favourites to drop down to the Championship but they could blow the race to safety wide open with a win at Warrington Wolves on Thursday night.

Wakefield Trinity, meanwhile, are still in the thick of the relegation battle.

Here, The Yorkshire Post's data experts predict the final Super League table taking into account the difficulty of each side's run-in.

1. 12th: Toulouse Olympique - Warrington (a), Wigan (a), Catalans (h), Hull FC (a), St Helens (a) The French side are only two points behind Wakefield but after giving up a commanding lead to lose a third straight game at Hull KR, it appears their race is run with some tough fixtures still to come.

2. 11th: Wakefield Trinity - Wigan (h), Hull FC (a), Hull KR (h), St Helens (a), Huddersfield (a) Willie Poching's side missed a golden opportunity against a heavily depleted Catalans but one more win may be enough to secure safety.

3. 10th: Warrington Wolves - Toulouse (h), Leeds (a), Castleford (h), Huddersfield (a), Salford (a) Nerves will be jangling at the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of Thursday's crunch clash with Toulouse but Warrington's superior points difference should see them avoid any end-of-season drama.

4. 9th: Hull KR - Leeds (h), St Helens (a), Wakefield (a), Wigan (h), Hull FC (a) The injury-ravaged Robins have done well to stay in the fight and are set to welcome more bodies back this week but they are outsiders to make the play-offs.