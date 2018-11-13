Suspected poachers target historic Leeds Temple Newsam estate

Suspected poachers have been targeting the Temple Newsam estate, West Yorkshire Police has said.

Officers from the Leeds District Wildlife and Rural Crime Team, the Leeds Off Road Motorcycle Team and the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team were all drafted in this week to search for suspected poachers on quad-bikes at the historic estate.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any information about this or similar poaching incidents, please get in touch.”

Throughout this week, the Wildlife and Rural Crime Team and the Leeds Off Road Motorcycle Unit have also been teaming up in a crackdown on nuisance riders of quad-bikes and motorcycles who are causing damage to crops and heritage sites.

An officer said: “As well as a cold, the officers have caught a number of quads and motorcycles.”

The Leeds District Wildlife and Rural Crime Team was set up this autumn to address and raise awareness of issues including animal cruelty and poaching.

It also focuses on crimes such as burglary and theft of farm machinery that affect rural and farming communities.

According the rural insurers NFU Mutual, the cost of rural crime in West Yorkshire in 2017 was estimated at £1.8m.