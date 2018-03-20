Take That musical set to wow Leeds audiences

Take That fans can relight their fire by singing along to their favourite hits when a musical with a difference rolls in to Leeds tonight.

'The Band' follows the story of five 16-year-old girls in 1992 who reunite 25 years later with the aim of meeting the boyband who provided the soundtrack to their childhoods all those years ago.

Written by Tim Firth and Take That, the hit musical features all the classics from the Britain's favourite boyband, including The Flood, Back for Good and shine, among many others.

The stars of the show were selected on the BBC's reality show Let It Shine and it is set to hit the West End.

The musical, which has been securing rave reviews, opens at Leeds Grand theatre tonight and runs until Saturday, March 31 and tickets are still available.

For booking information, click here.

