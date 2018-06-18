Technical college for ‘coldspot’ Doncaster wins go-ahead

WORLD-CLASS engineering and design skills will be taught at a new college in Doncaster, which will open its doors in 2020, it was announced today.

Doncaster University Technical College (UTC) will train up to 750 13 to 19-year-olds in the latest rail engineering techniques, as well as coding and 3-D design skills.

The UTC will link our young people with local businesses so they gain the technical skills needed by industry. These are exciting times for Doncaster as we continue to build for the future. Mayor Ros Jones

The plans, which have been given the green light by the Department for Education, means the Doncaster UTC will join the 49 already opened nationwide, including five in Yorkshire.

It is part of a wider government drive to have teenagers “work fit” in a number of key sectors as the country prepares for a future post-Brexit.

Only 10 per cent of 20 to 45-year-olds in the UK hold technical education as their highest qualification, placing the country 16th out of 20 OECD countries.

Pupils at the Doncaster UTC will study core GCSEs and A levels, alongside a high-quality technical curriculum that focuses on teaching key digital and engineering skills, designed with local and national employers.

The town is identified as a “social mobility coldspot” and is a receving a share of £72m to raise aspirations and opportunities for youngsters.

A site will now be now finalised at a suitable site which offers value for money, the Department of Education said.

The UTC bid was led by the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, Wabtec Rail and Keepmoat Regeneration

Lord Baker, Chairman of Baker Dearing Educational Trust, said the Chamber’s chief executive Dan Fell “deserves much recognition for the work he and the bid team have put in to convince the Government that a UTC is a necessary addition to Doncaster’s education landscape.

“We are pleased that all their efforts have been successful.”

Mayor Ros Jones said a recently published review of post 16 education in Doncaster had as one of its key recommendations the need to improve the quality and choice in Doncaster’s further and higher education.

She said: “The UTC will link our young people with local businesses so they gain the technical skills needed by industry.

“It will also complement the National College for High Speed Rail by providing another route for our young people to build a successful and rewarding career which supports inclusive economic growth.

“These are exciting times for Doncaster as we continue to build for the future.”

The five other UTCs in Yorkshire are in Scarborough, Leeds and Hull. Sheffield has two UTCs.