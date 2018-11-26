Technology company to bring safe internet access to pupils

Technology company Yboo is set to launch a new programme helping children connect to online educational resources.

Huddersfield-based firm Yboo has announced a pilot programme, which will start at Honley High School, to enhance education opportunities and bridge the digital skills gap by gifting children resources that will help them stay connected.

Yboo will donate laptops and Huawei MiFi routers which will allow a child to connect to the internet off campus.

Keely Robinson, campaign manager at Yboo, said: “Without access to online resources and the opportunity to develop digital skills, our company wouldn’t even exist. We need to support the next generation in helping them gain the skills required to provide them with a successful future whilst addressing the much talked about digital skills gap.

“We want children to have the opportunity to become the next founder of a big tech company.”

The school will be able to loan the devices to children throughout the school year who require access to connectivity.

Yboo will support the school with technical set-up and safeguarding.

Holmfirth-based Yboo was launched by Martyn Gould and Paul Doyle in August 2017.

It enables users to download an app on their phone for free. This app then tracks their data usage, number of texts sent, amount of time spent on calls as well as signal strength.

The firm makes money through connection bonuses similar to the likes of Carphone Warehouse.

Yboo also sells data insights to mobile network operators, enabling them to tailor their packages to consumer needs.

Elizabeth Lord, deputy head at Honley High School, said: “We understand the importance of connectivity and safe online access for students in completing their work in today’s society.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity, working with Yboo, of obtaining a bookable resource, that will allow students to safely access a world of information to help them complete online research and project work.”

GiffGaff has been identified by Yboo as having the strongest signal strength in the area of the pilot school. As a result, Yboo has installed GiffGaff SIM cards in the MiFi devices.

Mr Gould, inset, who has 20 years of experience in the mobile telecommunications industry, says the company was founded on four principles.

Bringing jobs to Holmfirth, giving employees shares in the company, providing honest information about the best deal for them and helping mobile network operators understand consumer requirements better.

He said: “It doesn’t make sense for people to get into a car every day and drive to Leeds or Manchester.

“We’ve got buildings, talent and connectivity in the Holme Valley so why can’t we bring tech here?”

Yboo is expecting a growth in the number of jobs as the firm rolls out its service across the globe.

The firm is looking to target Australia first because of its geography and lack of mobile signal, Mr Gould said. He added: “It’s a global solution. It’s like Uber. Uber built a platform that you can deliver anywhere. Yboo is for anybody that’s got a smartphone and wants to save money and get the best signal strength. The value proposition is identical whether it’s in Farsi, German, Italian or English.”

Earlier this year, the firm secured a £2m investment from the plc, Angelfish Investments.