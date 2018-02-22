Teen jailed for dragging man into Doncaster underpass and robbing him

A teenager has been jailed for dragging a man into a Doncaster underpass and robbing him of his phone and glasses.

Prosecuting, James Baird, told the court that Mitchell Kemp, now aged 19, carried out the shocking attack with a group of friends, who preyed upon a young man walking away from the Doncaster Interchange.

"The defendant started it by asking for his phone," said Mr Baird, adding: "He started walking back towards to the bus station, no doubt in the hope of finding help. He was then grabbed by this group and was dragged into a nearby underpass and pushed on to the floor."

"The defendant punched him two or three times to the face. He said he was also kicked by some of the others.

"He felt someone taking his mobile phone from his pocket, and they also took his glasses and his earphones."

The victim was left with a cut under his left eye and bruising to the right side of his face.

The incident was carried out on October 29, 2015 and Kemp, of Pickering Road, Bentley, Doncaster was arrested the following day.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how it took the matter so long to come to court because Kemp, then aged 17, was jailed for 18-months in December 2015 for another robbery.

He was found guilty of the robbery, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

While on bail for the robbery, Kemp committed a further offence of burglary at a flat located in Thorne Road, Doncaster at around 5.15am on July 2 last year.

Mr Baird told the court how Kemp climbed in through the bedroom window of a couple's flat as they were sleeping just a few yards away.

He said: "The complainant realised what was happening when he awoke to his partner shouting 'what are you doing' to the defendant."

Kemp fled the scene following the altercation, but the police were able to link him to the offence from DNA he left on the inside and outside of the window he used to gain access to the flat.

He admitted to the offence during Thursday's sentencing hearing.

Defending, Chris Aspinall, told the court that Kemp's main mitigation was the fact he committed the robbery when he was just 17.

The judge, Recorder Martin Simpson, jailed Kemp for a total of two years, nine months.

Recorder Simpson told Kemp, who turns 20 next month, he would serve half of his sentence and that this meant he would spend the majority of his custody time in a Young Offenders' Institute.

He said Kemp could be sent to an adult prison from the age of 21.