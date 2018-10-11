Teenage boy seriously injured after being stabbed in Lovell Park, Leeds city centre

A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in a park in Leeds city centre.

Police were called by the ambulance service at about 2pm today, after the boy was found with a stab wound in Lovell Park, North Street.

The scene at Lovell Park, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment and is described as being in a serious condition.

A police cordon is in place in the park and an investigation has begun.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed it or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180508838 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."