Teenager charged with six burglaries after Scarborough businesses broken into

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with six counts of burglary over a spate of break-ins at businesses in North Yorkshire.

The teenager was charged after detectives investigated the recent string of burglaries at business premises in Scarborough over a six-week period.

The crimes took place between February and March.

North Yorkshire Police said today (Tuesday) that a 17-year old had been charged and was in custody.

Detective Constable Jade Gallagher-Barrass said: “We understand the concern that has been voiced by local business owners in Scarborough and the impact that these incidents have had on their businesses and lives.

“We take all reports of burglary – both residential or commercial – incredibly seriously and we are committed to working together with local business owners to ensure these matters are dealt with as a priority and local businesses are safeguarded.”