Teenager injured in unprovoked attack in Scarborough

A 17-year-old boy needed hospital treatment after an unprovoked attack in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following the incident on Stepney Road at around 11am today (February 19).

The victim sustained a cut to the back of his neck which needed hospital treatment following the unprovoked attack.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The suspect is described as a white male, around 5ft in height and is around 17 to 18 years old. He was wearing a black coat and blue jeans."

Anyone who saw anything or has any other information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matthew Forsyth, or email Matthew.Forsyth1997@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180029281