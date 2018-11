Have your say

A teenager suffered from smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out inside a home in East Yorkshire.

Firefighters were called to Mill Lane, in the village of Brandesburton, near Hornsea, at about 4.50am today (Thursday).

After starting in one bedroom, the flames caused smoke damage to the landing and bathroom.

A teenager, who was suffering after inhaling smoke, was treated by paramedics at the scene.