Tennis: Ukrainian who defeated Roger Federer at Wimbledon in Ilkley Trophy 2018 draw

A player who toppled Roger Federer on the Wimbledon grass is among the entries for the Fuzion 100 Ilkley Trophy this June.

Sergiy Stakhovsky caused a huge shock at the Grand Slam in 2013 when he knocked the Swiss out of the tournament in the second round.

Now the world number 127, he will join British number five Liam Broady in the Ilkley Trophy line-up from June 16-25.

The ATP Challenger tournament is a Wimbledon warm-up event that attracts players ranked in the world's top 150 to the grass courts of Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club.

The highest-ranked player in the men's field this year is Australian world number 91 Jordan Thompson, whose career high ranking is 63.

The women's entry list has yet to be announced.

The winner will take home a cheque for $150,000 and a coveted wild card for the Wimbledon main draw.

Broady, from Stockport, has played at Ilkley in 2015 and 2016 - in 2015 he went on to reach the Wimbledon second round.

Another Australian, James Duckworth, has entered while on the comeback trail from a foot injury which saw him drop out of the top 100.

Britain's top-ranked singles players Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie are expected to contest the ATP event at Queens Club in London ahead of Wimbledon.

Ilkley's club manager Charlie Maunder said:

“We know that our courts and facilities, as well of course as our friendly Yorkshire welcome, are a major attraction for players with many choosing to return to compete here whenever they can. We invest year-round in maintaining our facilities to ensure they are ready for an international tournament of this scale. We’ve increased the seating capacity this year because the tournament attracts more and more spectators every year and with players still to be confirmed we can safely say that the 2018 tournament will be another must-see event, rain or shine!”

The women's draw will be announced on Friday.

Tickets are on sale from www.theticketfactory.com/ltaci/online