Grahame Madge from the Met Office spoke to us about the areas which attract the most snow thanks to their topographical and meteorological attributes - these areas would be the most and least likely to get snow if forecasts of snow proved true.

1. SNOW LIKELY: Harrogate Areas such as Harrogate are almost always affected by cold-weather fronts. This is due to its geographical location as it is more upland than West and South Yorkshire, which makes it more likely to receive a greater amount of snow.

2. SNOW LIKELY: Skipton Skipton's location is similar to Harrogate - this photo was taken during a snowstorm in recent years.

3. SNOW LIKELY: Whitby Coastal sites are also more prone to these snow showers due to the moisture from the sea, which makes seaside resorts such as Whitby more likely to receive snow.

4. SNOW LIKELY: Bridlington The same is true of Bridlington as it is for Whitby - snow on the Yorkshire coast is more likely than not during snowy snaps.

